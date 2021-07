Georgia Southern’s new dean of education interested in social justice and equity in education took over this July. “I am excited to be joining a University and College on the move,” said Sharon Subreenduth. “There is so much energy and innovation sparked by new collaborations within and outside of the University. I am honored to serve as the next dean of the College of Education and to be working with such dynamic, creative and equity-minded faculty, staff, students and partners — all committed to sustaining strong transformative educators and educational spaces.”