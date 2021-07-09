What to Do When Your Travel Video Gets Corrupted

Travel season is here! Not only is summer here to bring about the best vacations, but the pandemic regulations are slowly lifting, so the world is opening back up! All in all, travel is on the rise. In fact, after recently visiting LAX, we saw the effects of the pendulum swing, meaning more people are traveling right now than in the years leading up to the pandemic. With the influx of travel, we’ll see an influx of travel-related videos and photo content appear all over social media. So, if you’re into travel and have a decent following, now is the best time to get out there and create travel videos for your Instagram, Facebook or YouTube accounts. However, the more travel content you create, the more likely you have a video that gets corrupted. It happens for a plethora of reasons! Some cameras will corrupt files if you don’t shut off the device in the right setting. Others will corrupt files if the battery dies in the middle of use. It’s likely to happen to everyone at least once. So, what do you do when your travel video gets corrupted?