New York Luxury Developer Proposing Mixed-Use Tower In Midtown Atlanta
A luxury commercial developer out of New York is entering the Atlanta market with plans for a 33-story mixed-use tower in Midtown. Property Markets Group is proposing a 460-unit, 330K SF residential skyscraper that would include 16K SF of retail and 76.5K SF of office at 811 Peachtree St., according to the Midtown Development Review Committee agenda posted Friday by the Midtown Alliance. PMG also will develop a six-story, 455-space parking deck fronting Sixth Street, according to the application.www.bisnow.com
