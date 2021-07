To think, Roberto Mancini was worried about a lack of support here inside Wembley, as if fearing an occasion sedated by the neutrality of the crowd. The Italy boss had decried travel and ticketing restrictions as ‘unfair’. The only unjust element of this enthralling contest was the partisan presence of his many thousand countrymen, and boy did his side need that backing to overcome Spanish opponents who gave them their toughest test yet.