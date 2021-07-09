Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 79; cat reunited with family

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12N360_0asX0jL000

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll associated with the partial collapse last month of a 12-story condo building in Surfside has risen to 79, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday.

The grim recovery mission by crews at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium continued Friday afternoon and evening.

Update 7:38 p.m. EDT July 9: In a tweet, Miami-Dade Police identified four more victims: Benny Weisz, 31; Angela Velasquez, 60; Ilan Naibryf, 21; and Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava during Friday evening’s news conference that 79 victims have been identified, and 51 of the deceased have been identified to family members.

Original report: Levine Cava said that 53 people have been identified and 51 of the dead have been identified to their families.

There have been 200 people accounted for, and 61 people still have not been accounted for, Levine Cava told reporters.

Levine Cava did say that a cat, named Binx, which belonged to a family on the ninth floor of the condominium, was found alive near the site and was reunited with its family.

Friday afternoon’s update, combined with the 14 people who were announced at a morning news conference, means that 15 bodies have been recovered in the past 24 hours.

Heavy machinery continued to scoop large piles of debris off the pile in Surfside as digging entered the third weekend at the site of the collapsed condominium.

So far, 47 people have been identified and their families have been notified. The number of missing stands at 62.

The mayor added that briefings about the recovery effort will be trimmed from twice a day to once daily, at 10 a.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Accident#Binx#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cats
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Last survivor of Surfside reunited with rescuers three weeks after mother was confirmed as a victim

A teenager who was pulled from the wreckage of the Surfside, Florida condo collapse that killed his mother and scores of others has been reunited with his rescuers.Jonah Handler, 15, was saved from the rubble shortly after Champlain Towers South collapsed. The team of rescuers has since been working tirelessly to find survivors in the wake of the tragedy.Posting pictures of Jonah standing with two of the people who saved him, his father Neil Handler wrote on his GoFundMe page: “The first time we saw these nameless heroes was on the news reels as they were pulling my boy...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Widow of man missing in Miami collapse begs officials to stop talk of rebuilding, calling it ‘desecration’

It has been over 20 days since Brad Cohen and Gary Cohen lost their lives in the collapse of Champlain Tower South. While Gary’s body was recovered last Thursday, the police have only recovered Brad’s ring and car.Three weeks after the collapse, his wife Soriya Cohen has also lost hope of finding him alive, yet says she is deeply disturbed by talk of rebuilding new homes in the place where the 12-storey residential block stood.“I can’t imagine such a desecration,” Ms Cohen was quoted as saying by WLPG. “Imagine if that was your spouse, your parent or your grandparent...
AccidentsPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Crews Recovering Personal Items After Condo Collapse

Crews working to recover bodies at the collapse site of Champlain Towers South have found a number of items they hope will give some closure to survivors and family members of those lost. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddie Ramirez says they're finding religious, family heirlooms and more. Ramirez says the items...
Florida StateBoston Globe

As search nears end, Florida condo death toll becomes clearer

MIAMI — The death toll from a catastrophic condominium collapse in Florida last month, once feared to be well more than 100 people, is expected to land between 95 and 99 people, with the search-and-recovery operation at the disaster site nearing its end. Champlain Towers South in Surfside partially crumbled...
Jasper County, TXkjas.com

Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, July 13th, 2021

It’s hard to believe it’s already mid-July; time really does pass faster as you get older. Thank goodness I’m back to work after having a kidney removed a couple of weeks ago. The doctor said he had both bad news and good news; The bad news was I had cancer and the good news is I HAD cancer; he was able to remove all cancerous tissue and the margins were clear and I am cancer free! Thanks to everyone who has been praying for me and my recovery. I’m still not able to run a foot race but I am getting better and stronger every day. Prayers DO work and I am grateful.
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Police: Arrest made in connection with murder of Chardae Todd

PHOENIX - Eight months since a drive-by shooting that killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Phoenix, authorities say an arrest has been made. In April, we reported on the death of 22-year-old Chardae Amari Todd on November 9 2020. That night, Phoenix Police officers responded to a shooting call, and when officers arrived at the scene located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road, they found Chardae shot and killed.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California X-ray tech who died shortly after COVID-19 shot killed by heart disease, coroner's report says

An X-ray technician in California whose January death was under investigation as his family suggested a possible link to his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine died due to heart disease, a coroner’s report concluded. Tim Zook, 60, died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease with severe cardiomegaly and heart failure, according to his autopsy report.
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

PD: Arrest made after murder of Phoenix mother of four Shavone Robinson

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a mother found dead in May. Police say 30-year-old Andre Daniels was taken into custody on Thursday in Tempe. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of first-degree murder, weapons violations, and child abuse.
Public SafetyPosted by
Upworthy

Their son went missing in 1997 but they never stopped looking. Today, they reunited with him 24 years later

Guo Xinzhen went missing as a 2-year-old in 1997, sparking a nationwide search for him. This week police has announced that Guo had been found and reunited with his parents. "We found you, you've come back," his family said as they embraced him and broke down in tears, ending a 24-year search for the boy who was abducted as a 2-year-old. Guo Xinzhen's father's search had made national newspapers back in the day and served as inspiration for the movie titled Lost and Love. Guo's parents, who were farmers, told cops that their son was abducted near his home by an unfamiliar woman in 1997, reported CNN.
Carnegie, PATODAY.com

Woman held captive since May rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms

Notes left on scraps of paper in public restrooms helped Pennsylvania authorities track down and rescue a woman held captive for months. In the first note discovered last Thursday in a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, police said the woman wrote she was being sexually and physically assaulted by a man, according to NBC affiliate WPXI of Pittsburgh, citing a criminal complaint. The woman said she was being held against her will, urged any readers to call 911, included an address and warned that the man had a knife.
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy