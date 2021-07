Frank Skinner has claimed that Uefa have prevented him and David Baddiel from performing “Three Lions” at the Euro 2020 final.Released in 1996 in collaboration with The Lightning Seeds, the football song, with its catchy refrain of “it’s coming home”, has been the unofficial anthem of England fans during this and other international tournaments.While fans have called for the track to be performed during Sunday’s (11 July) historic final between England and Italy, Skinner said on The Last Leg on Friday (9 July) that the group were not allowed to take part in the event as it was deemed...