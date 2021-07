CHI St. Alexius Health Williston and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit are collaborating to help determine the health needs of the community. Every three years CHI St Alexius and the UMDHU work together on an assessment of the areas needs. Called a Community Health Assessment or a Community Health Needs Assessment, CHI said the process is essentially a community-wide effort, and in addition to the guidance and background research provided by UND School of Medicine’s Center for Rural Health, the organizations need input from members of the community.