Deftones postpones North American tour to 2022

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeftones‘ North American tour has been postponed to 2022. The outing, which also includes Gojira on the bill, had previously been delayed to this summer from its original 2020 itinerary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll now launch in April of next year. “This is not an easy decision, but...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

