Deftones postpones North American tour to 2022

YouTube and podcasting stars Mega64 are hitting the road this autumn and the North American "Last Laugh" tour will include an Orlando show in November. Starting out as a humble public access television show, the gang behind Mega64 have spawned a multimedia empire that even includes hosting the annual Gamedays at Disneyland. The premise, comedy skits based around video games, has found a bigger (and more devoted) audience than the hosts could have ever imagined while filming those early episodes.