Frank Clark officially charged on felony weapons possession
Frank Clark was officially charged in Los Angeles County Friday with felony weapons possession for one of his two arrests since March. Clark was arrested twice in Los Angeles on felony weapons possession allegations this year. One arrest came in March when the Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman was pulled over while driving with another man. The two were pulled over because their car did not have a license plate.larrybrownsports.com
