Baldur’s Gate 3’s New Patch Adds Active Roll System, Background Goals, and More

By Jack Finger
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studio’s DND-inspired role-playing game, is still in early access, but that’s not to say that the game isn’t constantly improving and expanding. Most recently, Larian has announced the fifth patch for the game and some of the features it will be bringing. In the past, players...

Video Gamestechraptor.net

Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 Details from Panel From Hell 3

Larian Studios debuted the Baldur's Gate 3 Panel From Hell 3 earlier today, highlighting some upcoming content for Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 on PC with a delightful LARP adventure. Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest game in the Baldur's Gate CRPG franchise. As Larian Studios often does, it had...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Baldur's Gate 3 With New Patch and Estimated Release Date

Larian Studios is back with another Panel from Hell. We learned the approximate release date of Baldur's Gate 3 and some of the new features waiting for players in Patch 5. Baldur's Gate III went into early access last year and the developers at Larian Studios certainly can not be accused of not communicating with fans. Yesterday we got the 13th Community Update. On this occasion we had a chance to see the Panel from Hell 3, the next installment of a series of streams, from which we can learn a little about the game's progress and meet the developers working on it. The event took place in an unusual form, as the creators played a LARP session, with the audience being able to influence its course. In addition to the interesting show, we also learned about a few novelties which are to be offered by the upcoming Patch 5. The update is expected to arrive on July 13 and before new content the players should expect innovations in the mechanics and qualit-of-life changes. Moreover, Swen Vincke, creative director of the studio, informed that the full version of the title is to be released in 2022.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Baldurs Gate 3 might be getting DLSS support soon

Before it was officially announced, a leaked document regarding AMD’s (then upcoming) FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology showed which games would have the tech implemented on or soon after launch. One of those titles was the Early Access game Baldurs Gate 3, but it looks like it may be getting DLSS support as well.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 Update (Patch #5) Launches Next Week

Big changes are coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 as Larian Studios has finally outlined some fresh new details for the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 update, Patch #5. As revealed during their recent Panel From Hell live stream, Larian Studios showcased some of the new features coming to Baldur’s Gates 3 in the upcoming Patch #5 update. Down below you’ll find the highlights of the stream, and of course the stream itself to see it all in action.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Baldur’s Gate 3 New Update Drops Tomorrow

A new update for Baldur’s Gate 3 is dropping tomorrow. One of the things that players can expect from Patch 5 is the major improvements, like the visual upgrades for cinematics and weapons. New game-changing mechanics are also arriving in the game. The new update also introduces improvements to the...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #5 Content Details Coming in Interactive Live Event on July 8

Larian Studios announced today that they will be hosting a new Panel From Hell Stream, with the big focus being on Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch #5. Streaming on Twitch on July 8, at 11 am PT, Larian Studios will be showcasing some fresh new content that’ll be arriving in the much anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch #5. No specifics as to what players will see, but the developers note in the press release that this patch will implement much of the feedback they received from Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch #4 (released in February,) as well as some of that since they went into early access back in October 2020.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Debuts In July

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 has a release date. On July 13, 2021, people will have even more to do in the game. In particular, this next update will add an active role system and background objectives for characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. With the Active Roll system you can...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur's Gate 3 is revealing and launching Patch 5 next week

Larian Studios recently made clear that their next big RPG Baldur's Gate 3 is "for sure" not leaving early access this year. It is for sure still getting big early access patches though, including their next major one Patch 5. Larian say it's scheduled to go live next week, as is another of their silly big livestreams to show off what's coming.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Larian’s Next Big Move: What the Future Could Hold for Baldur’s Gate 3

It has been a long, quiet waiting period for supporters of Baldur’s Gate 3’s early access, but project director and all-around conduit of positivity Swen Vincke has finally brought nourishment to his hungry flock. We’re almost 5 months removed from Larian’s last major update, which brought a host of mechanical changes as well as the highly touted Druid class. While Larian has been largely silent since the Druid’s release, Swen assures us that “if we’re quiet, it means we’re working.” Larian’s previous critical darling Divinity: Original Sin 2 saw a similar development process through early access; long waits between larger updates seem to be Larian’s style. In an interview with GameSpot shortly after this year’s E3, Swen promised fans that the next big update is “just around the corner.” In addition, Larian has just recently announced their “Panel From Hell III” for July 8th, which will serve as their traditionally cheeky gameplay reveal for the upcoming patch.
Video GamesGamespot

Baldur's Gate 3 Stream Announced For July 8

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios will show off the latest patch for its in-development RPG next week. This will be the third Panel From Hell, with this episode titled "A Most Noble Sacrifice" and scheduled to stream on Twitch on July 8 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.
Video GamesGamespot

Escape From Tarkov's Wipe Patch Is Now Live, Adds Factory Expansion And More

Patch 0.12.11 for Escape From Tarkov has launched after days of hints and teasers from developer Battlestate Games. The patch includes a full wipe of player inventories, setting everyone playing the hardcore MMO first-person shooter back to square one. However, a full list of patch notes for update 0.12.11 has not been released yet.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s next update will be revealed by a group of LARPers, here's how to watch

The fifth Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is out there. Watching. Waiting. That’s as accurate as I can be right now, but there are more details coming later today in developer Larian Studio's latest livestream. At 7pm BST / 11am PT, Larian will be hosting “The Panel From Hell 3 - Twitch Plays: A Most Noble Sacrifice”. But it's no ordinary stream. They're hosting a "LarPG" in which seven actors will be guided through Gravensteen castle by the viewers. Better than a press release, eh?
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Adds Another New Dynamic Background For Series X|S Owners

Microsoft has added to its growing list of dynamic backgrounds for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with this latest version being called "Mercury" and adopting a wavy and slightly psychedelic quality as you can see below. Here's a look at Xbox's Major Nelson showing off "Mercury" on...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Baldur’s Gate 3 gets new features in Patch 5, but no new D&D class

Larian’s latest Panel from Hell has come and gone, and boy was it a trip. In addition to more LARPing shenanigans than we ever could’ve expected, we got a whole lot of details on what’s coming in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5. This will be a patch that’s pretty light on new content (meaning no new D&D classes), but there are a pile of new features and quality-of-life improvements to enjoy this time around. The update launches on Tuesday, June 13.

