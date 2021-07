In the Scottish Cup however against Montrose, there was little bother from the men from Angus who were so overawed that they managed to score an own goal in the first minute. Celtic ended up winning 6-0 which might on other occasions been the score of the day, but the honour had to go on this occasion to Hibs who beat Peebles Rovers 15-1. The same Hibs however came to Parkhead the following week for a League game and lost 2-0 in front of a 35,000 crowd who appreciated the fine play of Charlie Gallagher who laid on two good goals for Steve Chalmers. Gallagher was singled out as the star man in the Evening Times, as waves of optimism now began to sweep the Celtic support.