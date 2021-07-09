Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers Place Left-Handed Pitcher John King on 10-Day Injured List

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers put left-handed pitcher John King on the 10-day Injured List Friday, retroactive to July 7, due to left shoulder inflammation. For the third time this season, the team is calling up Jason Martin from Round Rock to fill in during King's absence. The Rangers said, "King has...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Texas Rangers#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' John King: Earns relief win

King (6-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on one walk and struck out three over three-plus innings to pick up the win over Oakland on Thursday. King relieved starter Dane Dunning after four innings -- removing Dunning after four or five innings has been the norm for him in 2021 -- and provided bulk relief. For the second consecutive outing, King set down the first nine batters faced before tiring during a fourth inning of work. A hit batter, a walk and his own throwing error ended the left-hander's night. More runs were charged to King after he left the game. King is being stretched out for a possible starting role, but his high pitch count thus far is 55. The Rangers may like him as a tandem starter behind Dunning, whose innings are being managed this season.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Rangers' John King on IL with shoulder inflammation

The Texas Rangers' plans to shift rookie left-handed pitcher John King into the starting rotation are on hold through at least the beginning of the month's second half. Per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the Rangers placed King on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday and ahead of Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics with left shoulder inflammation. According to ESPN stats, the 26-year-old tossed a total of 100 pitches across his last two appearances to prepare to start a game at some point after the All-Star break. He's 7-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 27 relief appearances on the season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Trade Proposal with the Seattle Mariners

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners could be surpise trade partners and this trade could make some sense for both teams. The Pittsburgh Pirates should be active sellers at the trade deadline. While Richard Rodriguez and Adam Frazier will get a fair amount of speculation leading up to the deadline as they have a high chance of getting dealt, they’re far from the Pirates’ only trade pieces.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres place Yu Darvish on 10-day injured list

The Padres announced that right-hander Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 9) due to left hip inflammation. Righty Nabil Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to take Darvish’s spot on the active roster. It was already known that Darvish wouldn’t be...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves place Ronald Acuña Jr. on 60-day injured list, recall Johan Camargo

The Atlanta Braves are filling out their roster for Sunday’s finale against the Miami Marlins. The team announced Sunday morning that outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a torn ACL in his right knee. Acuña suffered the injury in Saturday’s in over the Marlins and will miss the remainder of the season. Atlanta recalled infielder Johan Camargo to fill the open spot on the active roster.
MLBYardbarker

Yankees place starting pitcher on injured list, call up utility infielder

The New York Yankees are going through their yearly injury struggles, and this time around, they lost another starting pitcher in Michael King. Placed RHP Michael King on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 7/5) with a right middle finger contusion. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. King was...
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees place Michael King on injured list with finger contusion, recall Tyler Wade

Yankees pitcher Michael King was not expected to take part in Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Mariners in Seattle. He was, however, a likely candidate to appear tomorrow in Houston, as manager Aaron Boone had yet to announce a scheduled starter for Friday and that would’ve been plenty of rest since his last outing on July 3rd.
MLBSportsGrid

Clayton Kershaw Hits 10-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Molly Knight reports the Los Angeles Dodgers have placed starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day Injured List with forearm/elbow inflammation. https://twitter.com/molly_knight/status/1412903220339376133. Kershaw last pitched on Jul. 3, a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. He threw 54 pitches in four innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby: Rangers' Joey Gallo, Nationals' Juan Soto round out 2021 field

The eight-man field for the 2021 Home Run Derby has been filled. The derby will take place Monday in Colorado's Coors Field and will air on ESPN. Prior to Wednesday, we knew six of the players who are set to take part. The final two spots were revealed Wednesday afternoon. Joey Gallo of the Rangers will take part, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. As will Nationals slugger Juan Soto.
MLBLone Star Ball

Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Evan Grant writes that The Summer of Joey continues today in the All-Star Game even though Joey Gallo (possibly?) didn’t win his first round battle at the Home Run Derby. Stefan Stevenson writes that a slow start doomed Gallo to a controversial finish at the Derby. Kennedi Landry writes that...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Indians place Eddie Rosario on 10-day injured list with abdominal strain

The Indians announced a series of moves prior to Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Rays, including the placement of outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list due to a right abdominal strain. Left-hander Logan Allen was also optioned to Triple-A. To fill these roster spots, the Tribe selected the contract of right-hander DJ Johnson from Triple-A and called up outfielder Daniel Johnson and infielder Owen Miller (for the doubleheader, Miller will serve as the 27th man). To create 40-man roster space for Johnson, Josh Naylor was shifted to the 60-day injured list in the wake of his recent leg surgery.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs place Jake Arrieta on 10-day injured list

The Cubs placed starting pitcher Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness prior to Wednesday’s game against the Phillies. In a corresponding move, Cory Abbott was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Cubs manager David Ross said Arrieta, 35, has been dealing with the hamstring dating back to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves get help for the outfield in Joc Pederson

The Atlanta Braves have done the necessary thing: they have picked up a stop-gap outfielder in Joc Pederson. Is this the BIG trade we were waiting for? No, but it is a good move by the Atlanta Braves in picking up a capable hitter from the Cubs in Joc Pederson who has a chance of sticking around for another campaign.
MLBwdadradio.com

GONZALEZ ADDED TO 10-DAY INJURED LIST

The Pirates placed Erik Gonzalez on the 10 day injured list with a right oblique strain. Gonzalez injured himself while running out an infield single during Thursday’s game. Wilmer Difo was called up from Indianapolis to take his place. Difo had three doubles, two triples, a homer and six RBI’s in 44 games with the pirates, and was 8 for 27 as a pinch hitter before he was sent back to the minors on his last trip.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins reinstate starting pitcher Michael Pineda from injured list

The Twins have reinstated Michael Pineda from the 10-day injured list, and the right-hander is scheduled to start this afternoon’s game with the White Sox. Righty Griffin Jax was optioned to Triple-A in the corresponding move. Right elbow inflammation sidelined Pineda back on June 14, though fortunately his elbow issue...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Corey Oswalt Placed on Injured List, Robert Stock Recalled

The New York Mets pitching staff continues to succumb to injuries, but a new arm is on the way as well. That new arm, right-hander Robert Stock, is expected to make his Mets debut on Wednesday night as his new team faces the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale. In...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles place Hunter Harvey on 10-day injured list, recall Zac Lowther

The Orioles have placed Hunter Harvey back on the injured list with a right lat strain, per Rich Dubroff of baltimorebaseball.com. Harvey’s career continues to switch from potential high-impact arm to star-crossed former prospect. The former first round pick has produced promising bottom-line results since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2019, though his opportunities have been limited because of injuries.
BaseballYardbarker

LSU Pitcher Jaden Hill: A Draft Day Hit For The Rangers?

The 2021 MLB Draft begins on July 11, 2021, and the Rangers’ top three picks are at No. 2, No. 38, and No. 73. Jaden Hill is a 6’4”, 235 lb. right-handed pitcher and a junior at LSU. He was ranked 86th on the Baseball America draft board in 2018 as a three-sport athlete who also played quarterback and point guard at Ashdown High School in Arkansas. Coming out of high school he threw in the low-90s with a quality changeup. Hill ended up dropping due to signability issues and was taken in the 38th round by the Cardinals, who did not sign him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy