Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Biden’s Invisible Ideology

By Adam Gopni k
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn-reared boxing trainer Charley Goldman, who crafted Rocky Marciano, the undefeated heavyweight champ of the nineteen-fifties, once made a wise statement: “Never play a guy at his own game; nobody makes up a game in order to get beat at it.” He meant that there was no point getting into a slugging match with a slugger or a bob-and-weave match with a bob-and-weaver. Instead, do what you do well. Damon Runyon, another New York character of that same wise vintage, said something similar about a different activity: if someone wants to bet you that, if you open a sealed deck of cards, the jack of spades will come out and squirt cider in your ear, don’t take the bet, however tempting the odds. The deck, you can be sure, is gaffed on the other gambler’s behalf. Never play the other guy’s game: it’s the simple wisdom of the corner gym and the gambling den. The other guy’s game is designed for the other guy to win.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Runyon
Person
Rocky Marciano
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#American#Barnumism#The Black Church#Democratic#Democrats#Populace#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden's rhetoric on voting laws is unhinged

President Joe Biden is not just lying about the voting laws being passed in GOP-run states: His rhetoric is unhinged. Biden, our “unity” president, has decided that election laws being passed in red states are “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” By this formulation, Republicans are no different than Confederates. Biden, a lifelong shameless liar, then has the gall to try and shame Republicans for not being Democrats.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden’s Spaghetti-at-the-Wall Vaccine Campaign

What will it take? Eighty-year-old Anthony Fauci is on TikTok trying to reach the young and unvaccinated. Dating apps are steering people toward health clinics. The first lady, Jill Biden, is venturing into red America to coax the unwilling into getting shots. White House aides regularly swap messages on an email chain dubbed “Ideas” that flags inventive ways of persuading people to do their part to end the pandemic. On Wednesday, the pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a cameo at the White House press briefing to urge her young fans to get vaccinated. “We’re focusing on an all-of-the-above strategy,” Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, told me recently. Or maybe it’s a spaghetti-at-the-wall strategy.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Luntz advised Biden's COVID-19 team

Veteran GOP pollster Frank Luntz advised President Biden ’s COVID-19 team, sharing research with the White House to help develop strategies for encouraging individuals skeptical about the vaccine to get inoculated. Andy Slavitt, who stepped down from his position as senior adviser to the White House’s COVID-19 response effort last...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Tool That Joe Biden Refuses to Use

For all the passionate words President Joe Biden delivered in defense of voting rights in his speech yesterday, it was the one word he never mentioned that provoked the strongest response from civil-rights advocates: filibuster. Nowhere in his remarks did Biden utter what may go down as the political word...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden's ethics thorn

The biggest critic of the Biden White House's ethics program isn't a Republican, congressional investigator or whistleblower — it's an ex-federal employee with a huge social media following. Driving the news: Walter Shaub — who directed the Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to mid-2017, and was an outspoken critic...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Who is Behind the Internet's Hatred of Joe Biden? | Opinion

Since early 2020, one could click on any Joe Biden-related YouTube video and see a flood of negativity. Almost all videos about Biden have a like/dislike ratio which consists overwhelmingly of dislikes and comment sections riddled with conspiracy theories, hate and an overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction with the president. Throughout...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden takes big break from habit of avoiding Trump talk

President Biden has made a habit of not talking too much about his predecessor, former President Trump . That changed big time on Tuesday, when Biden gave a spirited voting rights speech in Philadelphia. Biden didn’t mention Trump by name but repeatedly criticized the man he unseated as president, slamming him for “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Speaking to an America That Doesn’t Exist

Joe Biden is not known as a fiery orator, but the president was riled up yesterday. Biden spoke in Philadelphia about voting rights, calling a current round of state laws and bills, plus rhetoric emanating from Donald Trump and others, “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” The president defended the 2020 election, celebrating the record voter turnout, praising election officials who made sure voting was smooth, and rebutting attacks lodged by Trump and his aides, who have baselessly claimed that the election was stolen or marred by fraud. “No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, such high standards,” Biden said. “The big lie is just that: a big lie.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy