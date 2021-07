A great haircut has power. Not only the power to help you look your best on the outside, but also the power to make you feel confident on the inside. On its face you may think it’s “just a haircut,” but a great hairstyle can be so much more than that. Which is exactly why where you choose to get your hair styled matters. Now more than ever, a visit to the hair salon feels like a luxury and you want to have the best experience possible. Just being able to head out of the house to a salon is a feeling we may never again take for granted, so making it count is worth the effort.