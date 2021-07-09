Cancel
Carbon County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN LEHIGH...SOUTHERN CARBON...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 655 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lehighton, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Bethlehem, Northampton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Bath, Weatherly, Walnutport, Brodheadsville, New Mahoning, Kunkletown, Gilbert, Rossland, Berlinsville, Emerald, Kresgeville, Danielsville and Beltzville State Park. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 65 and 84. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

