Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange; Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Orange County in east central Florida North central Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 654 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Hart, or near Orlando International Airport, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Orlando, Wedgefield, East Lake Toho, Narcoossee and Lake Hart. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Lake Hart, FL
City
East Lake, FL
County
Orange County, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy