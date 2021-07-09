Cancel
Rochester, NY

Will a COVID-19 booster shot be necessary? It depends on who you ask

WHEC TV-10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — One part of the COVID-19 fight that is not over is the vaccination effort, and there is some confusion Friday about booster shots. Drug manufacturer Pfizer is in the process of seeking Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for a third COVID vaccine dose. In the meantime, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA issued a statement Friday saying a booster is not necessary.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

