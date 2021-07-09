Will a COVID-19 booster shot be necessary? It depends on who you ask
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — One part of the COVID-19 fight that is not over is the vaccination effort, and there is some confusion Friday about booster shots. Drug manufacturer Pfizer is in the process of seeking Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for a third COVID vaccine dose. In the meantime, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA issued a statement Friday saying a booster is not necessary.www.whec.com
Comments / 0