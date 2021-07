Before the pandemic, San Diegans loved to drink, which didn't change when the world shut down. Visitors and locals alike are flocking to their favorite watering holes as we continue to progress towards a new normal. Some are old favorites, some have just opened, but they all offer something you won't find anywhere else. With beachside breweries, mod wine bars, craft cocktails, and hard kombucha, San Diego is called "The Capital of Craft" for a reason. Be sure to check each spot's website and/or social media for the latest updates and discover where your next tipple awaits.