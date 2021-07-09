Battenfeld: Gutless Massachusetts Legislature at it again

Re: the June 9 article "Sanctity of the vote is under attack." The editorial "Sanctity of the vote is under attack" in Wednesday's opinion section stated that "Republican controlled legislatures" can "take over the process from local election officials and reverse the results of the official vote. Such legislation ... is already the law in ... Arizona." I agree that such legislation has been introduced by State Rep. Shawnna Bolick, House Bill 2720, that according to Howard Fischer of Capitol News Service "allows the Arizona Legislature to overturn the results of a presidential election, even after the count is formally certified by the governor and secretary of state". A few months earlier State Rep. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, introduced a "proposal to let the legislature override the choice of voters for president", but he decided to pull the plug on this bill, SCR 1006, after facing blistering criticism according to Howard Fischer. Neither House Bill 2720 nor SCR 1006 has become law in Arizona. I do not think that the Arizona legislature can reverse the results of the official vote.