Battenfeld: Gutless Massachusetts Legislature at it again

By Joe Battenfeld
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gutless Massachusetts Legislature is showing its true insides again. Are you surprised?. Democratic lawmakers have rejected real rules reform in the House, instead bending to the wishes of the all-powerful House speaker who has no interest in changing the way business is done. Term limits for the speaker? Yeah,...

