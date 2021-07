Auburn’s future at kicker appears to be in safe hands -- or a safe foot, really. Alex McPherson, the nation’s top-rated kicker in the 2022 class according to 247Sports’ rankings, announced Tuesday night that he has committed to Auburn. The Fort Payne standout chose Auburn over the likes of Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida -- where his brother Evan played for the Gators -- though UF recently added another kicker to their 2022 class.