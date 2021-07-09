Meet Monica Tetteh, the Creative Force Using Sewing to Spark a Movement

Most art classes are all about staying in the box, following rules, and coming up with something that is like everyone else’s. Not in my sessions. We spend a whole hour playing! I chat with them and drop little hints, tips, and pieces of advice when it comes to learning to be creative. We openly talk about making mistakes, anxiety with art, and we work through the fear and self-judgment. I take a freestyle approach to art class. Helping them be more open to being outside the box, understanding it’s okay to be messy, and that ideas are never bad or good just a path to something new.