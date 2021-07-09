Meet Monica Tetteh, the Creative Force Using Sewing to Spark a Movement
Growing up as a little girl in the Bronx, Ghanaian American Monica Tetteh understood the power and potential that a change of clothing could have. One of the 43-year-old Dallas event planner's fondest memories occurred every time the artist and her family would travel back to their home country of Ghana. Mid-journey, usually right before a connection flight from Amsterdam to Accra, the entire group would change into showstopping outfits.www.bhg.com
