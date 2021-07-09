Voelker's demo hitting Preservation Board snag

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Voelker's bowling alley has seen it's last strikes and spares. "It's just a decision we had to make," Krista Voelker, owner, said. In April, Voelker announced plans to demolish the iconic building, which has sat on the corner of Amherst Street and Elmwood Avenue since the late 1800's. Voelker says structural issues only grew worse during the pandemic as the building sat empty, showing the need for a change that her family has been looking into for years.