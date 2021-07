The mosquito season has started. The mosquito season begins at different times across the country. This is because mosquito eggs are able to hatch when the temperature reaches a consistent 50 degrees. When the summer season begins and the temperature rises significantly, you may find a lot of mosquitoes in your locality. Here in Illinois, the mosquito season has already started. The bad news is that mosquitoes carrying a virus are found across the state. This virus can cause paralysis.