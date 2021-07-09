Cancel
Chicago, IL

Wintrust Business Lunch 7/9/21: Stock market rebound, why we continue to see a labor shortage, and Target no longer coming to Water Tower Place

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to talk about yesterday's weekly unemployment claims, how the economy is being impacted by the current labor shortage, what is causing people to not return to work, what's moving the market today and how concerned we should be about inflation.

