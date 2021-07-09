ERIN MURPHY: Stop this miscarriage of justice with Iowa interpreter

Zalmay Niazy shouldn't be forced out of the United States and back to his native Afghanistan, and it’s mystifying this de facto death sentence is even a possibility. Niazy, from 2007 to 2009, served as an interpreter to U.S. military forces in Afghanistan, and since 2015 has lived in Iowa Falls. The 33-year-old Niazy — "Zee," as he’s known around Iowa Falls — faces deportation to Afghanistan, where he's certain he would be killed by terrorists.