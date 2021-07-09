Cancel
Frank Clark facing up to 3 years in prison after weapons arrest

By Sravan Gannavarapu
Cover picture for the articleAfter being arrested in June, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark faces up to three years in prison for felony assault weapon possession. In June, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested for felony possession of an assault weapon and now faces up to three years behind bars. The...

