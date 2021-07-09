An open letter to Vice Chair Byrum

Mrs. Byrum, you are a sweet and caring lady. It seems you’ve given almost your whole life to education as a teacher, as a school leader and as a board member for so many years. You’ve taught children and their children, and cousins and their second cousins, and aunts and uncles and brothers and sisters, daughters and sons. In fact, as you regularly reference it, just about everyone in Suffolk seems somehow tied to your educational career. It is commendable. No one can take that from you. Suffolk owes you much gratitude.