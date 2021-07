A Friday night clash between two teams that may meet in the playoffs is teed up in the badlands as the Seattle Storm prepare to take on the Phoenix Mercury. The Storm are fighting it out with fellow Western Conference foe Las Vegas for the top spot in the WNBA. Following their win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, the Storm are 15-4 this season. Seattle has won eight of their last 10 games, with their only hiccups coming at the hands of the Aces and Washington Mystics a couple weeks ago.