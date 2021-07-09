Cancel
Health

Recognizing Chronic Disease Day

By Letters to the Editor
Suffolk News-Herald
 6 days ago

I was diagnosed with lymphedema about 15 years ago. My legs hurt so bad, and they and my arms were and still are very puffy. I ended up going to a doctor who sent me to a nerve doctor, then to a muscle doctor and then to a vascular doctor. The vascular doctor discovered I had this. I then went to hands-on physical therapy and had to be wrapped from ankles to groin and more physical therapy and more re-wrapping multiple times a week for months and months. I spent a fortune on various custom compression garments for my legs and arms. They are all hard to put on and very hot. Then, after a couple of more years, I invested about $6,000 in a machine with leg and arm attachments that you get into and the machine puffs them up and pushes the fluids out of my body. It’s wild but works. I’m just glad I had the money to do all of this.

