Apple goes ‘In the Dark’ with iPhone 12 to promote Night Mode photography

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the launch of the iPhone 11 lineup, Apple welcomed “Night Mode.” A better way for iPhone users to take great photos in low light situations. Or dark ones for that matter. And today, Apple has shared a new ad promoting the feature in its latest smartphones. Night Mode is...

#Iphone 12#Photography#Iphone 11#Yg
