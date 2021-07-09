Cancel
Spoiler On Match For Tonight's Smackdown

By Jeremy Thomas
 6 days ago

A new report has a spoiler on a match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWinsider reports that Natalya and Tamina will be defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against NXT’s Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. Nox and Blackheart have worked dark matches at Raw and Smackdown recently, and Nox...

