Oklahoma State

'The Delta variant is in our state': OSDH urges vaccinations ahead of possible COVID surge

By Emily Collins
okcfox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — All eyes are on the Delta variant as the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) begins formulating a plan of action. The highly contagious variant is now the dominant strain in the United States with cases surging from Missouri and Kentucky to Utah and Arkansas. Here...

The Hill
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Best Life
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Best Life
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
International Business Times

2 Fully Vaccinated Arizonians Die Of COVID-19

It is unclear which COVID-19 variant the two people were infected with. Local health experts reiterated that vaccines still provide high levels of protection against hospitalizations and deaths. Other states and counties have reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, health officials in Arizona...
Mississippi State
Forbes

Return Of Covid Restrictions: Mississippi Tells Seniors To Avoid Big Gatherings—Regardless Of Vaccine Status

Mississippi health officials have bucked the longstanding national trend of easing Covid restrictions, announcing new guidelines Friday recommending seniors avoid mass indoor gatherings, as the state with the nation's lowest vaccination rate tries to fend off the highly contagious Delta variant. Key Facts. The Mississippi State Department of Health is...
Presidential Election
CBS News

Biden urges coronavirus vaccinations as Delta variant fuels rise in cases

President Biden says getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a patriotic thing to do." As CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports, he's urging people to roll up their sleeves as the Delta variant fuels a rise in cases. Then, Dr. Jeremy Faust, an attending physician at Bringham and Women's Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments and what we know about the recently identified Lambda variant.
Nevada State
NBC News

Delta variant surges in Nevada

As the delta variant spreads, Covid-19 cases are now on the rise in more than half the country. In Nevada, where vaccination rates are low, cases increased by 89 percent in a month and hospitalizations are spiking to levels unseen since February. July 12, 2021.
Oklahoma State

Delta variant causing more cases of virus in the unvaccinated population

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is being hit with a rise of COVID cases, as is the state of Oklahoma and many other parts of the United States. “I am disheartened because we are going to go into a second wave and we did not need to. But we are and it is already starting. The hospitalizations are increasing,” explained Dr. Susan Menhert Kay of Morton Comprehensive Health Services. “I had a patient the other day who said, ‘Well I have been studying it.’ I said, 'Well you studied too long. You have COVID.'”
Public Health

‘We will see a surge in the delta variant’: State officials say alpha variant dominant for now as vaccination campaign continues

INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials expressed concerns about coronavirus variants and discussed the effectiveness of vaccines in their first COVID-19 briefing in several weeks. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver said the alpha variant remained dominant in Indiana, while cases involving the delta variant...
Public Health

UCMS Follows Urge For Young Adult Vaccinations As Delta Variant Spreads

The Upper Cumberland Medical Society sides with national leaders urging young adults to get vaccinated. Society President Dr. Dawn Barlow said she suspects that the Delta variant of COVID has reached the region. The more contagious mutation has raised concerns in the medical world. “We are seeing young people get...

