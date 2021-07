The latest OnePlus 9 series has been getting several discounts at Amazon.com in the last few days. Just yesterday, we listed the vanilla variant going for $650 after an 11 percent discount, which translates to $80 savings. However, the more powerful OnePlus 9 Pro is now also on sale, and you can grab yours for just 979 after getting a $99 discount on its Morning Mist color variant. This model comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor insider. You will also get a beautiful 120Hz Fluid display, a Hasselblad quad-camera setup, 65W Ultra Fast charting, and 50W wireless charge.