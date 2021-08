I buy much of my tech gear at Amazon.com and on Apple’s website, but there are some products — and indeed, entire product categories — that I prefer to buy elsewhere. For example, when I need a piece of audio gear for GarageBand or Logic Pro, the first place I look isn’t Amazon or Apple. It’s Sweetwater.com. From audio interfaces to keyboards to microphones, if you can use it for recording with your Mac or other iDevice, you can find it at Sweetwater.