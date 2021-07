Back in June, OnePlus launched one of its most affordable 5G phones yet, a stripped-down version of its best-selling OnePlus Nord. It's called the Nord CE or "core edition," presumably because it's focused on the original's "core" features (plus a few more), and aims to elevate your day-to-day experience. The device costs £299 (about $420 or AU$ 550) and represents the Chinese company's lowest priced 5G offerings this year, if not ever. That raises an obvious question: What compromises were made to drive down the cost, and therefore the starting price of the One Plus Nord CE? And how does it compare to one of OnePlus' highest-end launches this year, the OnePlus 9?