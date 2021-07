Monster Hunter games can be intimidating! There are a lot of huge creatures who want nothing more than to tear you to shreds. You have to fight them to keep progressing. Multiple times, if you want the stronger equipment needed to become a master hunter. And if you can’t find someone to join in, it might be a bit more difficult. Monster Hunter Stories 2 is not only a friendly way to ease into an otherwise imposing series. It’s also an example of a developer improving upon every flaw from the original game. The result is a game that is one of the best I’ve played so far in 2021.