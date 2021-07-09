Electric Semi-Trucks Enter Race Toward Reaching Zero Emissions

CEO at Actify, Inc., helping manufacturers to build some of the world’s most complex and advanced products. There have been lots of dire predictions about the impact on the auto supply chain as a result of the shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (EV). There is a general consensus that car and light truck OEMs will transition to EVs much faster than originally expected, given both increased consumer demand and significant reductions in the cost of electric powertrains. According to the Congressional Research Service, conventional ICE vehicles have more than 2,000 parts that are related to the ICE, cooling and exhaust systems. There is no question that hundreds of long-time auto suppliers will see demand gradually dropoff for conventional powertrain components. At the same time, the OEMs and Tier-1s are already out searching for a whole new set of suppliers who can produce things like battery packs, thermal management systems, electric motors, converters and inverters, high-voltage wiring and power electronics controls that make EVs possible.