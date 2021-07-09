Cancel
Economy

Electric Semi-Trucks Enter Race Toward Reaching Zero Emissions

By Jenny McTaggart
progressivegrocer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise, Idaho-based Albertsons recently made history by carrying out the country’s first commercial 100% zero-emission refrigerated grocery delivery using a class 8 battery-electric truck and refrigerated trailer. This venture is only the beginning of the industry’s exciting journey toward net zero emissions, when no new emissions are being added to the earth’s atmosphere.

