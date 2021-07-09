Cancel
‘M*A*S*H’: Why Did Frank Burns’ Actor Leave the Series Abruptly?

Major Frank Burns was always a thorn in the side of leadership on “M*A*S*H” on CBS. Yet that actor left the series quickly. Why?. Larry Linville, who played Burns on the CBS war sitcom, played that character for five seasons. Yet when his contract was up, Linville got offered a two-year contract deal. But he turned it down, according to a Distractify article, because Linville felt he had exhausted Burns’ character.

