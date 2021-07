MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the spread of the virus is high in 15 counties, up from just 2 counties a week ago. These include Dodge, Florence, Manitowoc, Outagamie and Sheboygan counties in WBAY’s viewing area, as well as Columbia, Dane, Eau Claire, Iron, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Rock, Sauk, Washington and Waukesha counties. High activity means at least 30.4 positive tests per 100,000 population, and a case increase of 128% or more from the previous two-week period.