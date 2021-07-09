Ocean Health Is Wealth

As consumers have grown more concerned about the health of the environment in the face of climate change, the issue has extended from how land-based foods are produced to those of the world’s oceans. According to 2020 research from Stockbridge, Mass.-based consultancy Changing Tastes, most American consumers are worried about the effect of ocean health on fish and seafood, with a majority now concerned about heavy metals, plastic contamination and radiation in their fish and seafood, as well as the use of forced labor and antibiotics. The research found that these issues are now of greater importance than overfishing, which is still a concern for more than eight out of 10 adults.