New London, CT

Tropical Storm Elsa passes 'uneventfully'

By Elizabeth Regan
The Day
 6 days ago
A platoon of swabs, members of the Coast Guard Academy Class of 2025, fall out to Billard Hall after marching through the rain on campus Friday, July 9, 2021, as Tropical Storm Elsa swamps the region. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Eversource on Friday touted its response to a storm described by one mayor as uneventful.

Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain, with wind gusts up to 44 mph, to southeastern Connecticut before the sun began shining around 2 p.m. Friday.

New London Mayor Michael Passero on Friday afternoon said the storm passed "uneventfully" in the city. He was at an Eversource news conference in Waterford to talk about the utility company's storm preparation and enhanced communication efforts.

Passero said all city staff members involved in the emergency management effort were "extremely pleased" with the responsiveness of the utility company. "If this was a dress rehearsal for the main event, they feel comfortable we're ready for that main event," he said.

Passero said there was "absolutely no damage at all" in New London.

Between midnight and 2 p.m., the shoreline saw consistent rain showers, some thunderstorms and heavy wind gusts. Some of the highest wind speeds of the storm were recorded shortly after noon with gusts measuring 43 mph at the Groton-New London Airport, according to Gary Lessor of the Meteorological Studies and Weather Center at Western Connecticut State University.

Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said during the news conference that the utility company deployed 650 crews to respond to 11,000 outages resulting from the storm.

The totals were far fewer than the 380,000 outages the company said it was preparing for during a news conference in Hartford on Thursday.

Craig Hallstrom, Eversource president of regional electric operations, said there were about 5,000 customers still out of power as of 2 p.m. He expected them to be mostly restored by Friday evening.

Hallstrom noted there were 80,000 outages — significantly more than the 11,000 reported as Tropical Storm Elsa rained down — from the series of thunderstorms that battered the state Tuesday through Thursday.

"We've had an incredible amount of thunderstorms this week," he said. "Crews have been out every night working to restore those customers and at the same time getting ready for this event."

Hallstrom said the utility company would be watching for more thunderstorms in the unsettled aftermath of the tropical storm.

Nolan said a new community portal created by Eversource allowed "real time" communication between the company and municipalities. "This new community portal is allowing folks to be able to have a real dialogue with us to allow us to be able to answer the call for help and make sure they're getting the attention they want," he said.

The company faced harsh criticism for failing to prepare for and respond to Tropical Storm Isaias last year and recently was issued a $31 million profit reduction from the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, according to the Associated Press. The news outlet reported Eversource is appealing the profit reduction.

Lessor said rainfall totals were lighter than expected in the southeastern part of the state and higher on the southwestern side. Tropical Storm Elsa delivered 2.9 inches of rain in Quaker Hill, 2.8 inches of rain in New London and Lyme, and 1.73 inches in Groton, he said. In Fairfield County, Stamford got drenched with 5.10 inches of rain and Bridgeport received 3.7 inches.

The Howard T. Brown Memorial Park at Norwich Harbor was closed because of high water levels, Norwich police said. The Yantic River was expected to crest at midday at 9.5 feet, with minor flooding expected.

Lessor said the storm was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as of 2 p.m., when it could be seen on radar about 20 miles west of Plymouth, Mass.

By 5 p.m. Friday, only eight Eversource customers in southeastern Connecticut were still without power. There were no outages at that time for customers served by Norwich Public Utilities or Groton Utilities.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to dump more rain on the region Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon and most of Sunday. More storms are possible every day through Thursday, according to Lessor.

He said next Friday may be the first completely dry day.

Day Staff Writers Taylor Hartz and Claire Bessette contributed to this report.

New London, CT
