When asked why their restaurants were dog friendly, Kevin “Woody” Rider replied, “Dog is God in reverse. They are the best example of God’s love on Earth.”. What better way to show someone love than by feeding them? That’s exactly what Richelle and Woody wanted to do – make a menu exclusively for four-legged friends while supporting a good cause. From this passion came the Bow Wow Menu, with the proceeds going directly to the Humane Society for Hamilton County.