Lexington Co-op Thrives on Its Love of Local

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstablished in Buffalo, N.Y., 50 years ago, Lexington Co-op opened its first store on the city’s avenue of the same name, with the motto “Food for People, Not for Profit.” In the beginning, all of the work was done by member-owners of the cooperative grocer, who had to work shifts at the store stocking, cashing and even cutting cheese. Some things may have changed since then, but not the co-op’s commitment to its principles: In 1987, it restructured to become a representative democracy, with owners investing $80 for a share, and in 2015, the board of directors unveiled Lexington’s BIG Direction initiative to bring its values to life by fostering a thriving co-op in every community that wants one. This passion for aiding the local community has endured into the present, as Progressive Grocer discovered when it connected with Tim Bartlett, general manager for the Lexington Co-op, which currently consists of two Buffalo locations — ironically, neither of them located at its eponymous first address — on Elmwood and Hertel Avenues.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

