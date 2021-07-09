Cancel
The Regenerative Retailer

By Gina Acosta
progressivegrocer.com
Cover picture for the articleThat’s why this issue of Progressive Grocer has a special section highlighting some of the retailers, trends and movements that are having the biggest, most meaningful impacts on the food retail industry now, from a sustainability perspective. From ocean health to community-owned grocery models to vertical farming, these innovations are creating positive changes by actively creating healthier communities, fashioning more equitable workplaces and fighting environmental damage.

