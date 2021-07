Following Britney Spears's first big win in the battle to dismantle her 13-year conservatorship, her mother and sister appear to have some thoughts. On July 14, Britney spoke out once again and asked the court to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his role as conservator of her estate. For the first time, Judge Brenda Penny granted the Grammy winner's request to hire her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who told the judge his firm plans to investigate whether Britney ever needed a conservatorship at all. This is a big step towards Spears's ultimate goal of ending the legal arrangement that's given her no control over her life and finances for over a decade.