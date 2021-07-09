Unilever Makes Sustainability Its Business
Unilever published its first corporate social responsibility report in the late 90s, and the London-based multinational company, with U.S. headquarters is Englewood Cliffs. N.J., has been expanding its sustainability efforts ever since. That strategy has worked: Unilever’s annual sales are nearly $58 billion, its products are sold in 25 million retail outlets in 190 countries, and 13 of its brands have sales greater than $1 billion.progressivegrocer.com
