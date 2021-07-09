Cancel
Superior, WY

Pauline Kay Giberson (Suni) (June 29, 1953 – June 7, 2021)

By obit desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePauline Kay Giberson (Suni), 68, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021. She was born on June 29th, 1953 in Ashland, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leonard and Ruth Suni. Pauline graduated from Scappoose High School with the class of 1971. Her senior year, she met Harold Giberson, the love of her life. They were married in the Lutheran Church in Scappoose, Oregon on April 22, 1972.

