Over $170 Million Of Stimulus Money Went Unclaimed In California

KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 7 days ago
More stimulus money has gone unclaimed in California compared to any other state in the nation. California residents refused, paid back, or failed to cash 130,243 checks from the first round of stimulus checks issued under the Trump administration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Internal Revenue...

