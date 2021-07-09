Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Blue Bloods season 12: The search for a new rival

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

As we look at Blue Bloods season 12, there’s one thing we know for sure: We want it to stand out from the pack!. Given the show’s procedural format, we know that it’s hard sometimes for each batch of episodes to stand out and feel special. Yet, they’re able to do this here and there! Just think about how season 11 stood out because of the Joe Hill story. Even if it wasn’t a part of every episode, it bookended the season and we think that matters.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Question Forgotten Cousin Storyline in Season 1

Leave it to a Blue Bloods fan to uncover an old, forgotten storyline. That’s exactly what one user on Reddit did on Saturday afternoon. The storyline in question occurs during Season 1 Episode 4 titled, “Officer Down.” One user on the popular forum that goes by u/TEX5003 recalled that she show briefly mentions a Reagan cousin. However, they wanted to know if that cousin had ever been brought up again since then.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Here's When NCIS, Blue Bloods, and More Return This Fall on CBS

CBS is already trying to get you pumped for autumn with the release of its fall premiere schedule. The usual heavyweights are back for the start of the season, giving us new seasons of NCIS, Young Sheldon, FBI, and more. Of course, it's all about franchises on CBS in the first half of the year. NCIS will debut with new spin-off NCIS: Hawai'i on Monday, Sept. 20 -- a new time slot for CBS's most popular franchise.
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

NCIS' Premiere Date Revealed but Fans Remain Unhappy with Cast Changes

The new season of NCIS is premiering this September, but fans who were excited about the all-new episodes are no longer due to changes in the cast. While fans of the NCIS show, which is entering its 19th season this year, were really looking forward to the show's new season, they are disappointed that some of their favourite cast members will not be returning to the show.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7 episode 9 video: Secrets from the amulet

There are a couple of things to know about Good Witch season 7 episode 9, and it starts off with this: We’re close to the series finale. With only two episodes left, you have to imagine that things are going to be moving rather quickly! It has to. So what...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Jamie Actor Will Estes Loves the Addition of Joe Hill Character

One of the things that audiences love about Blue Bloods is the family dynamic. At the same time, that dynamic makes the show stand out in a sea of cop dramas on television. The Reagans feel like a real family. Some truly talented actors make up the family. So, that makes things even better. It just wouldn’t be the same without actors like Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg heading up the cast.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Said Joining Dinner Scenes Was ‘Terrifying and Intimidating’

A seat at the Reagan family dinner table is the hottest ticket in town. It’s a sacred tradition on “Blue Bloods” at this point, and it’s not taken lightly. Even when members of the family are in the hospital, you better believe they’re teleconferencing in for the meal. With this kind of significance, it’s no wonder Eddie Janko actress Vanessa Ray was intimidated when she sat down at the table for the first time.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: The case for more Peter Hermann as Jack Boyle

We are inching ever closer to Blue Bloods season 12 filming getting underway! There is no official start date as of yet, but fingers crossed it happens over the next month!. While we wait until for that to kick off, let’s focus in today on a subject close to one of the show’s key characters in Erin Reagan. Namely, let’s talk about her relationship with her ex Jack. After a lot of drama between the two in the past, we saw them grow closer near the end of last season. As a matter of fact, Peter Hermann’s character even made an appearance at family dinner! He’s been a favorite of fans for quite some time and the door was certainly left open for more of him in Erin’s life.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5: David Boreanaz confirms CBS episode count

For those of you wondering just how many SEAL Team season 5 episodes are going to air on CBS, we’re thrilled to have an answer!. In a new post on Instagram (see below), David Boreanaz confirms that there will be four episodes coming on the network this fall before the show moves over to the Paramount+ streaming service. This number has been suggested in the past before, but we’re thrilled to have more confirmation. This means that come November, we’ll likely see the end of SEAL Team on the broadcast network — and it’s fair to have bittersweet feelings over that.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The French Kisses (ew) are born

Today on the Big Brother 23 live feeds, things have been rather quiet on the campaign front. Even though either Travis or Alyssa is going to be evicted on Thursday night, there’s really not that much of a rush for anything to happen. As a matter of fact, Travis may wait until tomorrow night to really start fighting hard!
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 10 spoilers:

Want to get a good sense of what’s next on The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 10? Prepare for some more huge decisions — plus, some advancement in some significant relationships. Kaitlynn will be making a very important choice when it comes to her future, whereas Heidi and Spencer continue a few of their money woes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy