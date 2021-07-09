Blue Bloods season 12: The search for a new rival

We are inching ever closer to Blue Bloods season 12 filming getting underway! There is no official start date as of yet, but fingers crossed it happens over the next month!. While we wait until for that to kick off, let’s focus in today on a subject close to one of the show’s key characters in Erin Reagan. Namely, let’s talk about her relationship with her ex Jack. After a lot of drama between the two in the past, we saw them grow closer near the end of last season. As a matter of fact, Peter Hermann’s character even made an appearance at family dinner! He’s been a favorite of fans for quite some time and the door was certainly left open for more of him in Erin’s life.