Santa Cruz County, CA

Ben Lomond woman accused of hitting deputies with patrol car sentenced to prison

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Ben Lomond resident Jessica May Lowe has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after she was convicted of multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on two Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies, according to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office.

At about 3:30 a.m. on May 18, 2018, the DA's Office said deputies contacted Lowe and another person, and she was arrested during an investigation into stolen property.

After the arrest, the DA's Office said she was able to slip out of her handcuffs, get into the driver's seat of one of the patrol cars and intentionally drive into a deputy and another person. The deputy was hit, and the other deputy at the scene responded by shooting Lowe, hitting her three times in the chest.

Despite being shot, Lowe was able to continue driving and tried again to hit both deputies with the stolen patrol car. When other members of law enforcement responded to the scene, she surrendered.

Woman accused of running over SC deputy pleads not guilty

The DA's Office said body camera footage from that night shows how dangerous the scene was, but also the bravery shown by the deputy going to his partner's aide.

“This case is an example of the dangers our law enforcement officers face while on duty. I am proud of the response from the multiple local law enforcement agencies in coming to aid their fellow officers. We are pleased with the outcome which brings justice and safety to our community,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosell.

A KION report from the time shows that the injured deputy was treated at a local hospital and released.

The post Ben Lomond woman accused of hitting deputies with patrol car sentenced to prison appeared first on KION546 .

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

